"The editorial propriety of letting Micah F Lee, of all people, instrumentalize the Intercept to further his obsessive, obscenity laden campaign against WikiLeaks must be questioned," Assange said on Thursday.referring to the Freedom of the Press Foundation cutting off WikiLeaks' access to funding."We believe it would be much better for GOP to win," said a message they attributed to Assange. "Dems+Media+liberals would then form a block to reign in their worst qualities.""With Hillary in charge, GOP will be pushing for her worst qualities. Dems+media+neoliberals will be mute," another message said. "She's a bright, well connected, sadistic sociopath.""GOP will generate a lot opposition, including through dumb moves. Hillary will do the same thing, but co-opt the Liberal opposition and the GOP opposition," a third message said. "Hence Hillary has greater freedom to start wars than the GOP and has the will to do so."On Thursday, Assange said Lee had a long-standing vendetta against his whistleblowing organization, and he was instrumental in blocking tax-deductible donations to the site.Assange, who is still confined to the Ecuadorian embassy in London after his appeals against a UK arrest warrant failed, insisted Wikileaks does not save such messages.The Wikileaks Twitter account was not just run by him, Assange noted, but a "rotating team" of staff members. He also said thatDuring that time, WikiLeaks was publishing emails from the private account of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's campaign chair John Podesta, further damaging her disastrous presidential campaign.