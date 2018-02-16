© Vitaliy Ankov / Sputnik



A Russian Navy destroyer has caught fire in the port of the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. Images of the vessel shared on social media show clouds of smoke spewing from the ship's deck structures.The Marshal Shaposhnikov, a destroyer from the Russian Pacific Fleet, caught fire on Friday morning while anchored in Vladivostok.Despite the impressive amount of smoke billowing from the ship, a local shipyard representative saidaccording to RIA.The ship was undergoing repairs in the port when the fire started. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.The incident happened during welding works, and it is believed that either the ship's hull or the repair tools accidentally caught fire, a source told Interfax,