© Jorge Guerrero / AFP



One of the Royal Navy's most senior commanders "took his eye off the ball" before the nuclear submarine he was in collided with a tanker, a court martial has heard. He pleaded guilty to hazarding a £1 billion ($1.4 billion) ship.Captain John Atwill, prosecuting, said Codd was leading a group of students on the final day of the Perisher training course when the accident happened off Gibraltar on July 20, 2016.Atwill said the failure happened because, despite the submarine having two periscopes, Codd failed to carry out his own observations and relied on the images provided by his students.Atwill "wrongly assumed" MV Andreas was not a threat, and the submarine was put on course to collision.Sentencing Codd, Judge Advocate Robert Hill said, according to the Guardian: "You have, save for this incident, an exemplary record. It was more in the nature of a momentary aberration than a careless attitude."The 7,400 tonne Astute-class vessels carry torpedoes for targeting enemy submarines and ships and Tomahawk cruise missiles. HMS Ambush joined the fleet at Faslane in 2013 after two years of trials.The Astute-class are the largest, most advanced and most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy. The boat was involved in the collision despite being equipped with what the Royal Navy boasts are "world leading sensors."