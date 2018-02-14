Over 500 birds, mostly parakeets, were killed in the hailstorm that hit Bhandara and Gondia districts on Tuesday. Of them, 460 parakeets died in the Tumsar town of Bhangade district alone.Confirming the deaths, Tumsar Range Forest Officer A R Joshi said,"Problem was compounded for the birds by the honey bees that started attacking the birds when their comb also came down due to the hailstones impact. Many of the bees also died in the storm," Joshi added.Honorary Wildlife Warden of Gondia Savan Bahekar said,