"We are going to see what goes on. Right now, I would say the Palestinians are not looking to make peace, they are not looking to make peace. And I am not necessarily sure that Israel is looking to make peace. So we are just going to have to see what happens,"

Donald Trump has not expanded on his vision for the Israel-Palestine peace process. He has however noted that neither side appears to be "looking to make peace" since he officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.President Trump made the controversial announcement on December 6 last year, instructing the State Department to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. It marked "the beginning of a new [American] approach to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians."While stressing that the US remains "deeply committed" to helping facilitate a peace agreement, including "specific boundaries of the Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem."The announcement understandably sparked outrage among Palestinians who are engaged in weekly protests, which have claimed dozens of lives in clashes with Israeli forces.When asked on Sunday by the daily newspaper Israel Hayom when exactly the US will unveil its peace plan,"I think Jerusalem was a very big point. And I think it was a very important point. The capital, having Jerusalem be your great capital was a very important thing to a lot of people," Trump said, urging both sides - Palestinians in particular - to bear that in mind while seeking a compromise."By taking Jerusalem off the table I wanted to make it clear that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and as for specific boundaries, I would support what both sides agreed to.". They stress that their official position remains unchanged and thatIsrael for its part is continuing to aggressively pursue the expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied territories, which are another major stumbling block in the peace process.When asked how he plans to deal with Israeli settlements, Trump refused to condemn their illegal expansion but said:"The settlements are something that very much complicates and always have complicated making peace, so I think Israel has to be very careful with the settlements."Trump also noted his "great" friendship with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I think Bibi Netanyahu is a terrific person, a terrific leader, I think the relationships are good, but I think they will be a lot better if they ever get to making a peace deal," the US leader told Israel Hayom.Trump, in one of his tweets, also accused the Palestinians of not showing enough "appreciation or respect" to the US after he had taken "the toughest part of the negotiation off the table."