© Behrouz Mehri / AFP

"As far as we can understand, negotiations are underway," Dzhagaryan said. "We hope that in 2018 we shall achieve progress and will be able to use widely the favorable conditions we may have if we manage to approach final decisions," he added.

according to Russia's Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan. He told TASS that "central banks" working groups have met several times.Last year, during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Moscow, the two sides agreed to continue cooperation aimed at stabilizing the global energy market and ensuring sustainable economic development.Moscow and Tehran have also discussed developingbetween the two countries and ensuring an increase in trade and investments.which consists of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Rouhani told journalists that such a trade zone could significantly improve the trade situation and "create new conditions" in regional trade.In November, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said thatHe told President Putin that by using methods such as eliminating the US dollar and replacing it with national currencies in transactions between two or more parties,