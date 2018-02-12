ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is warning his party that the "left is going to show up" in the 2018 midterm elections.

During a speech Friday addressing the Fort Bend County GOP, Cruz talked about an "incredible volatility in politics right now," according to the Texas Tribune.

"Let me tell you right now: The left is going to show up," Cruz said during his keynote address at the party's Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

"They will crawl over broken glass in November to vote."

Cruz also cited the Democrats' behavior during President Trump's first State of the Union address last month, saying their refusal to applaud and stand "underscores the political risk in November."

Cruz's likely Democratic opponent in November, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, outraised Cruz in the final quarter of 2017.

A poll last month by a left-leaning firm showed Cruz leading O'Rourke by single digits.

Cruz said Saturday that he is "absolutely" ready for his reelection campaign, according to the Texas Tribune.

"It's true my Democratic opponent is raising a lot of money," Cruz said. "We're not going to take it for granted. That's a manifestation of the energy on the extreme left."

Democrats have an uphill battle in Texas's Senate race, but they've been feeling more bullish on elections in redder states given recent upsets in GOP strongholds. Still, no Democrat has won a Senate election in Texas since 1988.

Cruz was first elected to the office easily in 2012, taking more than 56 percent of the vote, and Trump won the state by 9 points in 2016.