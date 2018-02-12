© Bassam Khabieh / Reuters



Russia has invited its partners among the BRICS nations (Brazil, India, China and South Africa) to establish a foothold in the promising Syrian market, according to the Russian Ambassador to the country, Alexander Kinshchak."According to Syrian estimates, losses in the real sector of the economy topped $75 billion," the ambassador told TASS news agency. "UN experts believe that it will take nearly $200 billion to achieve the pre-crisis GDP growth rate," he added." Kinshchak explained."Therefore, Russia suggested that the international community, first of all, the nations friendly to Syria, should join efforts in order to work out a complex program for its revival," he added.Kinshchak said Russia wasIn 2016, Damascus and Moscow signed nearly a billion dollars' worth of agreements to rebuild war-torn Syria. Russia was offered a chance to participate in exploring and developing oil and gas on land and offshore. In particular, it was invited to upgrade the Baniyas refinery and construct a refinery with Iran and Venezuela.Syria has begun agricultural exports to Russia. The countries also intend to open a bank to facilitate transfers. The bank would be controlled 50-50 by the countries' central banks.