© Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP



Even Russia's detractors will grudgingly concede that Russians are easy on the eye, but the Wall Street Journal has gone further in a story praising Team Russia's PyeongChang Olympic uniforms.Stories favoring Russia in Western mainstream media have come to be as scarce as hen's teeth, but the Olympic spirit seems to erode political tensions. On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal published an article whose headline speaks for itself: "You Can't Call Them 'Russia,' but You Can Call Them Stylish."The team's outfits, consisting of plain grey jackets and jeans with white scarves and beanies, were "unpretentious, easygoing, not trying too hard." The author also referred to the Russian team's uniform as "sensible... wearable" and "admirably Spartan."Team Russia's curling outfits seem to particularly capture Gay's attention as he admitted that these clothes were what "really sold" him on the athletes' style. "It is conspicuously good clothing - you'd wear this stuff," he wrote.While 169 Russians passed the rigorous screening process and were invited to the 2018 Winter Games, many more Russian athletes believed they had been unfairly excluded and turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to gain admission to the Olympic Games. Last week the Lausanne-based court upheld the appeal of 28 athletes and coaches. The IOC still refused to invite them to the games though, prompting further legal action.However, just hours before the Winter Games opening ceremony, the CAS ad hoc Division rejected the Russian athletes' appeals challenging their non-invitation to PyeongChang. It said that the ban was an "eligibility" decision rather than a "sanction", noting that the IOC was free to ban the athletes.