"The airplane reportedly crashed outside Argunovo village [in the Moscow region]," the source told Interfax news agency. "The crew and passengers had no chance."
The Russian Emergencies Ministry says it is verifying reports that the An-148 has crashed outside Moscow.
The aircraft departed from Moscow's Domodedovo airport and was heading for Orsk, a city lying close to the Russia-Kazakhstan border.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened an investigation into the crash of a Saratov Airlines plane near Moscow. The Antonov An-148 jet was carrying 65 passengers and six crew members.
Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov flew to the site of the alleged crash near Argunovo village in the Moscow region, officials confirmed.
The crashed plane was spotted from the air in the countryside near Moscow, a rescue service source told Russia's RIA news agency.