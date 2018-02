On Tuesday, released a "much-less redacted," version of the Senate Judiciary Committee's criminal referral of dossier author Christopher Steele.Comey is in hot water. The unredacted memo reveals the FBI misled the FISA court about Christopher Steele's contacts with media outlets.According to the Senate Judiciary criminal referral, Steele lied to the FBI about his contacts with the media such as Yahoo News and Mother Jones. Steele previously told the FBI that he had not spoken to the media.Grassley reveals(Screenshot below):This raises many more questions about the FBI and their role in seeking and obtaining a FISA warrant to spy on Trump's camp.The FBI is stonewalling and withholding information from both House Intel and Senate Judiciary Committees because they lied to the FISC in order to get that spy warrant they needed.