On Tuesday, released a "much-less redacted," version of the Senate Judiciary Committee's criminal referral of dossier author Christopher Steele.

Comey is in hot water. The unredacted memo reveals the FBI misled the FISA court about Christopher Steele's contacts with media outlets.

According to the Senate Judiciary criminal referral, Steele lied to the FBI about his contacts with the media such as Yahoo News and Mother Jones. Steele previously told the FBI that he had not spoken to the media.

Grassley reveals the FBI KNEW Steele lied about his contact with media outlets, yet they DID NOT disclose this very pertinent information to the FISA court.


Also, a footnote in the unredacted Grassley memo states the FBI failed to provide the Committee with 1023's [FBI form to document meetings with sources] documenting Steele's statements to the FBI so the Committee had to rely on the accuracy of the FBI's representation to the FISC regarding those statements. (Screenshot below):

This raises many more questions about the FBI and their role in seeking and obtaining a FISA warrant to spy on Trump's camp.

Did the FBI throw Christopher Steele under the bus? Who's lying about what was actually said?

The FBI is stonewalling and withholding information from both House Intel and Senate Judiciary Committees because they lied to the FISC in order to get that spy warrant they needed.