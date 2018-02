© Breitbart

An Haaretz columnist, who has been attacked for an opinion piece criticizing David Friedman's support for Israeli settlements, has told RT he stands by the freedom of speech, something the US ambassador knows little about."I still think, and cannot think otherwise, thatHaaretz columnist Gideon Levy, at the center of the recent scandal, told RT. "I guess the ambassador knows too little about freedom of speech, about the right to criticize even his Excellency the Ambassador to the United States."The story began developing on Monday, when aand later succumbed to wounds in a fatal attack near the entrance to Har Bracha, a West Bank settlement located between Ariel and Nablus.While searching for the suspect, a large number ofwhile the attacker has still not been found.The murder of the Rabbi prompted a strong reaction from US Ambassador David Friedman, Donald Trump's protege and a staunch supporter of Israeli settlements. "Twenty years ago I gave an ambulance to Har Bracha hoping it would be used to deliver healthy babies. Instead, a man from Har Bracha was just murdered by a terrorist," Friedman tweeted Tuesday, adding that "Palestinian 'leaders' have praised the killer."who in his Wednesday column accused Friedman of "encouraging and funding war crimes and violations of international law.""Friedman thought the ambulance would only be used to transport healthy babies, he wrote this week, but there are no ambulances that carry only healthy babies," Levy wrote Wednesday. "We can forgive him this deception; it's not the most serious deception by the occupation-friendly ambassador."The US diplomat chose not to let it slide and fired back, wondering: "What has become of @Haaretz? Four young children are sitting shiva (mourning) for their murdered father and this publication calls their community a 'mountain of curses.' Have they no decency?"Levy, speaking to RT on Friday, put the ball back in Friedman's court, asking: "Does the US have no decency?"Levy told RT.He reiterated his firm opposition to the Israeli occupation, stressing thatAnd I think that if Har Bracha wouldn't have been there and the other settlements would not have been there, things for most Israelis would have been much easier and much more simple. The same for Palestinians."Friedman, an Orthodox Jew and former bankruptcy lawyer who worked for Trump's real estate empire, has been an outspoken advocate for Israel's claim to Jerusalem. Although lacking a formal background in diplomacy, he was a top adviser to Trump's presidential campaign, vowing that a Trump White House would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy in Tel Aviv to the contested holy city. Trump announced his intention to do this on December 6 last year, breaking with decades of US policy that the city's status must be decided between Israel and the Palestinians.which envisions East Jerusalem as the capital of the future Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, Levy believes.I mean by this Donald Trump declared the end of the two-state solution," the Haaretz correspondent told RT. "Donald Trump signed on the death certificate of this solution.""Ever since Donald Trump's speech about recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, there were 26 people killed, out of them 24 were Palestinians," Levy said, noting that all of them were "killed for nothing."