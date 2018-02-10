It is hard going, being impoverished and poor in the American Nightmare... I read that the American Working Class for the most part is so foolish, that they idolize the rich; and resent it when people much poorer than themselves get welfare payments, so they are dead set against them.No hope here. The reason lots of them went for Trump is because the working classes hate the upper middle class managerial snobs that they work for, serve in restaurants, and get abuse from.The white working class, this nebulous, dying phantom is a case in point. This is true of them more than anyone else.I am a member of the White Underclass. Too poor to be considered as part of the white working class. Technically, I am a Jew, but only 25%, so mostly white. I understand the unique disease of the white underclass, really quite well.We stay glued to our TVs or cheap tablets or PCs and we suck it all up like heroin, the heroin that many of us die from, the ones that are lucky. We are ghouls for all of this. It is true. Buy are we aware of it? No, we are not.But what we are percolates upward. The sickness visits those at the top. We think we live in isolation, but we do not. Especially now with the internet, where even the poor manage to have a cheap $100 tablet, like the one I am typing on right now. The dark flood of death and hate surrounds us all now. After decades of suffering at the bottom, the poison is everywhere now, and we are always willing to share it with those above.But like everything else, it's comforts are eroding in the face of reality. Patriotism means that you can do what you want with your money, and that is all. American society in all else is as collectivist as any fascist or communist system. Go and preach against Capitalism in front of Walmart. The cops will give you a beating that would make Stalin or the East German Stasi proud.America is a a social experiment in how much collective misery a society can endure and not fall to pieces. We are lab rats in this. But those better off have small miseries from this. The bourgeoisie have their friends and family walk out of their lives, because their poorer associates cannot bear their success. They do not let themselves have real friends, for fear that friends may ask for too much. But compared to the poor this is laughable; these bourgeois do not know what real suffering is.That the American Ethos is bad faith of the worst kind. That there is alienation and hatred that defines all of our worthless, little American lives. And even this does not matter. We are all ghouls now. We all want to eat from the banquets of decay. Suck the rotting blood from the corpse.Even the rich deep down do not really believe this, they just want control. There are some of those with hope though.So let's cheer Putin and Russia in their battles with the USA. Let's welcome their nuclear missiles with joy and rejoice in our annihilation, and theirs which will come from our nukes as well. Let's hope Israel, that cesspit of a nation, gets pushed to the wall and nukes the whole earth. Pakistan and India, US and Iran. The world transformed into a giant exploding inferno of universal death.