Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned of regional threats to the interests of both Tehran and Ankara, calling for boosting bilateral ties in all sectors.President Rouhani said in a Thursday phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that using national currencies in economic transactions could accelerate Tehran-Ankara relations.Rouhani also stressed that Iran-Turkey ties should reach a strategic level in all fields.They held a similar meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi last November.The three have been mediating a peace process since January 2016 among Syria's warring sides in Astana, Kazakhstan.During Thursday's telephone conversation, Erdogan urged reinforcing relations between Turkey and Iran in all areas of mutual interests.The Turkish president also invited Rouhani to the Istanbul meeting on the Syria conflict.