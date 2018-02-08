Puppet Masters
With a few words Gowdy and Zelden destroy Swamp's lies about FISA memo
S.Noble
The Independent Sentinel
National security threat
The release of the memo has been characterized as a national security threat although there is no classified information in the document as anyone can see.
Adam Schiff is the biggest promulgator of lies.
GOP damaged FBI/DOJ image
The FBI and DoJ damaged their own images.
The big takeaway from the House Intel memo is that the FISA court, FISC, was misled, not once, not twice, but four times. For media and politicians to say it's a violation of national security to reveal corruption in FBI/DoJ process is a dangerous attitude to have. Of course Americans should know about unverified opposition research backed by circular reporting.
The FBI had an opportunity to remove anything inaccurate before the memo was released and found no inaccuracies. They are free to add anything they believe was left out.
Two congressman were able to destroy arguments against release of the memo with tweets.
The dossier wasn't the basis for FISA warrent
Reporters began to spread the lie that McCabe never testified the dossier was the determining factor in obtaining the warrant and without it, no warrant would have been granted. They hope to cast doubt on the extent of the use of the dossier/Clinton opposition research, but it was quickly snuffed out by Rep. Zeldin who explained that the McCabe testimony was taped.
CNN tried to make that dishonest argument.
CNN @jimsciutto is citing two anonymous democrat sources saying that McCabe did not say this. Here is a congressman confirming it on the record. Way to go, @CNN.
Two drunks in a bar gossiping
The left picked up on a line that mentioned George Papadopoulos's drunken boasts in a barroom with an equally-drunk Australian Ambassador to the U.S. However, that did not become known until months later and it changes nothing about the McCabe testimony.
Republicans initiated the dossier
Another lie spread by our media has hopefully been extinguished although it keeps rearing its ugly head. They are trying to tie the Republicans to the dossier because the conservative publication Free Beacon hired Fusion GPS to do research on Donald Trump. That had nothing to do with the dossier. The only connection was Fusion GPS was hired to do both. Media want the public to believe that Republicans began the dossier and Democrats finished it. They're trying to lend it credibility with lies.
In summary, what Free Beacon did has NOTHING to do with the dossier. The only common denominator was the company.
Daily Caller reporter Amber Athey called them out.
As far as the release of the memo, Democrats are trying to draw a wedge between the FBI and DoJ and Republicans. One poll said 40% of Republicans don't trust the FBI and DoJ. The poll results reflect the way the questions are asked. Republicans still admire, support and respect the agents who keep us safe and Democrats still by-and-large dislike law enforcement. Republicans can separate them from some corrupt officials at the top.
