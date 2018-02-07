When asked why Special Counsel Mueller was given such a broad jurisdiction to basically investigate whatever he wants under the guise of the 'Russia investigation', Gowdy confirmed it was Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who was the mastermind behind the language giving Mueller broad jurisdiction to go on a fishing excursion.
"We've seen Special Counsel's in the past leave their purview and the investigation has gone on for a long time and next thing you know you are investigating a Monica Lewinsky case when the president didn't even know her when the special counsel began his work. So you don't have any fear of that here?" Martha MacCallum asked Gowdy referencing the Special Counsel who investigated former president Bill Clinton.
Gowdy responded by saying he believes Special Counsel Mueller has already gone off course and said the person to blame for that would be Rod Rosenstein because he is the mastermind behind giving Mueller broad jurisdiction.
Mueller is also to blame. He knows full well Hillary Clinton's phony dossier sparked the 'Russia investigation'.
The dirty dossier was used to obtain a spy warrant to spy on Donald Trump's political campaign. Without the phony dossier we wouldn't have a Mueller witch hunt.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as Special Counsel on May 17th, 2017 to investigate 'Trump-Russia' collusion during the 2016 election.
In reality, Rosenstein was desperate to hide the fact that he misled the FISA court when he signed off on a FISA warrant to spy on Trump.
Rosenstein was so desperate to halt the House Intel investigation into the FISA abuses that transpired during the 2016 election that he reportedly threatened Chairman Nunes and other members of the House Intel Committee if they didn't back down.
Gregg Jarrett, legal analyst for Fox News reported on February 2nd:
No wonder why Rosenstein gave Mueller the green light to investigate whatever he wanted for an unlimited time with unlimited resources.I can tell you a congressional source tells me that Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks ago threatened Chairman Nunes and members of Congress he was going to subpoena their texts and messages because he was tired of dealing with the intel committee. That's threats and intimidation.
Comment: Gowdy is not afraid to call out bad actors, regardless of their position in the political hierarchy. Perhaps now that he is stepping away from politics, he will feel freer to make his opinions known