Republicans concede key FBI 'footnote' in Carter Page warrant - Politico



Republican leaders are acknowledging that the FBI disclosed the political origins of a private dossier the bureau cited in an application to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

"I read the footnote. I know exactly what the footnote says," Gowdy said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "It took longer to explain it the way they did, than if they just come right out and said, 'Hillary Clinton for America and DNC paid for it.' But they didn't do that."

Here's the thin reed that the lynch mob is clinging to.Except they didn't.The media's big get (the one that was also picked up by Never Trumpers) is that it was disclosed that the origin was political. But that was generic enough to be meaningless.Or as Trey Gowdy put it,Most things in that arena are political. It's a meaningless statement.So why not disclose the truth? Surely the FISA court could have been trusted with that information? If the court could know about Steele, why not about Hillary?Specifically, why conceal it?If the goal was to protect the source, then hiding Steele's name would have made sense.And that clearly shows how tainted the process was.The echo chamber is still doing its thing. The Politico article and the various Never Trump pieces pushing the same agenda show how it's working. But their petty sniping overlooks the big question.What legitimate reason was there for hiding the origins of the dossier?