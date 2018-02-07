© The Counter Jihad Report



Former C.I.A. Director John Brennan on Sunday chastised the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on Sunday for his handling of a bombshell memo that delved into the secretive world of surveillance courts, saying the push to expose bias at the FBI was one-sided and shut out opposing views.Mr. Brennan, who served under President Obama, said Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, could have held hearings to expose potential problems at the FBI, but instead put out "very selective, cherry-picked" memo without allowing Democrats to offer a rebuttal memo., so reckless and really just laid waste to the protocols that governed committees," Mr. Brennan told NBC's Meet the Press. "And Devin Nunes, over the past several months, all the way back to the spring of last year I think has been engaged in these tactics purely to defend, make excuses and try to protect Mr. Trump."Mr. Brennan acknowledged that he once slammed Senate Democrats for releasing the so-called "torture report," though he felt Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California kept all sides informed at the time.Mr. Nunes and other top Republicans say they had no choice but to detail the FBI's use of material by ex-British spy Christopher Steele in seeking a warrant to snoop on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide, in October 2016.Mr. Steele had been paid by Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign to compile information on alleged interactions between the Trump team and Russian actors.