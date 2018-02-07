Society's Child
California bakeshop owner doesn't have to bake wedding cake for gay couple, judge rules
The Daily Caller
Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:01 UTC
Superior Court Judge David Lampe denied the State of California's request for a preliminary injunction that sought to force bakeshop owner Cathy Miller to design a wedding cake for a gay couple.
"For this court to force such compliance would do violence to the essentials of Free Speech guaranteed under the First Amendment," Lampe ruled, according to a press release sent to The Daily Caller News Foundation. The injunction also posited that if Miller refused to design the cake, the state would force her to close her Tastries Bakery shop altogether.
"We are pleased that the judge recognized that the First Amendment protects Cathy's freedom of speech," chief counsel and Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund (FCDF) president, Charles LiMandri, said after the ruling, the press release reports. LiMandri argued in Friday's court hearing that Miller doesn't discriminate against same-sex couples, but refuses to use her artistic talents to express a message that conflicts with her religious beliefs about marriage.
The ruling comes after two women asked Miller to design their wedding cake and filed a complaint with the state, alleging that Miller discriminated against them on the basis of sexual orientation. They also posted about the event on social media. Following their complaint, the state launched an investigation and sought a court order to force Miller to bake their wedding cake.
"This is a significant victory for faith and freedom because the judge indicated in his ruling that the State cannot succeed in this case as a matter of law," LiMandri said. "No doubt the California officials will continue their persecution of Cathy, but it is clear that she has the Constitution on her side."
The cake baking incident comes after the Supreme Court announced in June that it would hear a similar case that occurred in 2012, when a baker in Denver refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. Lower courts had previously ruled that Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop had violated the state's accommodation laws by refusing to serve a customer based on sexual orientation, according to The Washington Post.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The government is clearly incompetent, so why do we want it to do more?
- Mind control? Stephen Paddock allegedly told prostitute that his brain was 'hacked' and he was under gov't control
- Amtrak train breaks apart at 125 mph
- Amtraks high-profile crashes spark concerns but are they justified?
- #Metoo ideology mania may result in mediocracy
- West Bank 14-year-old girl dumped alone into Gaza by cruel Israeli officials
- Child slave trafficked to UK begs not to be deported, receives support of thousands
- Thousands of Romanians march for freedom while Americans riot over football game
- Netanyahu pays rare visit to Golan Heights, issues warning against 'testing' Israel's resolve
- California bakeshop owner doesn't have to bake wedding cake for gay couple, judge rules
- Flashback: Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump and boost Clinton backfired
- Just in case? China sends 300,000 soldiers to North Korean border in 'preparation for potential war'
- France: Thousands of motorists protest 80kph speed limit drop
- YouTube to flag government propaganda videos
- Understanding Russia and setting the record straight on Putin
- France: Phone use illegal in cars even when vehicle is stopped - hands-free sets allowed
- Another historic SpaceX launch: 'Triple-rocket' Falcon Heavy launches Tesla Roadster to Mars orbit - Two rockets synchronize vertical landings (VIDEO)
- Ground-breaking DNA results on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals Brits were dark skinned, light-eyed and curly-haired
- Mouse study suggests there's an amount of alcohol that's good for the brain
- Regulators say herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, moves for ban
- Netanyahu pays rare visit to Golan Heights, issues warning against 'testing' Israel's resolve
- Flashback: Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump and boost Clinton backfired
- Just in case? China sends 300,000 soldiers to North Korean border in 'preparation for potential war'
- Understanding Russia and setting the record straight on Putin
- The central banks made the US stock market crash, and the worst is yet to come
- Australia's new espionage laws could silence whistle-blowers and activists
- No more free press: French news law forces media to cooperate with state in blocking 'fake news'
- Nunes Memo hints Christopher Steele was paid FBI informant BEFORE being hired by Fusion GPS
- Why we should fear the 'Washington establishment' string pullers in the Trump administration
- House approves the release of Dem's rebuttal memo
- US waives sanctions on Russian spy chief Naryshkin so he can meet CIA Director Pompeo
- The Nunes memo release leaves anti-Russia campaign in disarray
- House Intel Committee has five more memos exposing 'politically motivated' abuses by FBI, DOJ
- Nunes blasts Schiff: 'Almost 100 leaks' by Dems on House Intel Committee
- WSJ reports: Four separate FISA court judges approved Carter Page surveillance renewals
- WH: Trump lawyers favor appointing a second special counsel
- Carter Page worked for the FBI catching Russian spies, until FBI/DOJ told FISA Page was the spy in order to get surveillance on Trump team
- Flashback: Podesta email reveals he makes reference to assassination 3 days before Justice Scalia was found dead
- Hungary - A perfect example of how Western liberal domination works
- What 'illegality' is Mueller even investigating? Lawful presidential authority?
- The government is clearly incompetent, so why do we want it to do more?
- Mind control? Stephen Paddock allegedly told prostitute that his brain was 'hacked' and he was under gov't control
- Amtrak train breaks apart at 125 mph
- Amtraks high-profile crashes spark concerns but are they justified?
- #Metoo ideology mania may result in mediocracy
- West Bank 14-year-old girl dumped alone into Gaza by cruel Israeli officials
- Child slave trafficked to UK begs not to be deported, receives support of thousands
- Thousands of Romanians march for freedom while Americans riot over football game
- California bakeshop owner doesn't have to bake wedding cake for gay couple, judge rules
- France: Thousands of motorists protest 80kph speed limit drop
- YouTube to flag government propaganda videos
- France: Phone use illegal in cars even when vehicle is stopped - hands-free sets allowed
- Israel launches strike near Iranian base in West Damascus, Syrian army responds
- N. Korea to hold 'intimidating' military parade the day before Olympics opening ceremony in S. Korea
- Research poll commissioned by President Rouhani reveals 49% of Iranians oppose headscarf law
- Eva Bartlett talks about Syria, media lies on 'Sputnik Orbiting the World'
- Pro-police Facebook post warns parents that they will shoot their kids
- Mentally ill woman 'reporting a stalker' shot, killed by police in Texas
- Sheriff is pleased with ordering the death of an unarmed man
- Students at Sweden's Royal Institute of Technology must write essays on white male privilege
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- Ancient mass grave likely contained 300 Vikings from 'Great Heathen Army'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified documents from 1957 reveal CIA-MI6 plot to terrorize Syria, spark fake revolution, assassinate leadership
- Secret DDR escape tunnel discovered in Berlin reveals story
- Mexico: Ancient skeletons found buried in a ring formation
- Russia's historic Ryazan Kremlin seen through 100 years of photographs
- Did ancient Greeks sail to Canada?
- 'Not one step back!' - Stalingrad at 75: Five ways in which iconic battle turned tide of WW2
- Book review: 'The Eurocentric Conception of World Politics: Western International Theory, 1760-2010', by John M. Hobson
- Ancient stone tools by unknown people discovered in India
- Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Untold story of the Pentagon Papers co-conspirators
- Come meet the CIA: Drugs, guns and money
- Syphilis-ridden 18th century mummy found in Swiss church is relative of Boris Johnson
- Archaeologists discover 10,000-year-old drawing tool
- The not-so-secret life of the late Mathilde Krim
- Poisoned toothpaste and exploding phones: Israel linked to 2,700 assassination operations during its 70 year existence, far more than any other western country
- Cycles of History: 2018 brings echoes of Europe's nationalist rebellions of 1848
- Another historic SpaceX launch: 'Triple-rocket' Falcon Heavy launches Tesla Roadster to Mars orbit - Two rockets synchronize vertical landings (VIDEO)
- Ground-breaking DNA results on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals Brits were dark skinned, light-eyed and curly-haired
- NASA - 2 new 'potentially hazardous' asteroids careening towards Earth
- New study shows low-intensity electrical stimulation of the brain can boost memory
- Major study finds mid-latitudes ozone layer not repairing as models predict
- 99-million-year-old bird trapped in amber is the most complete bird fossil yet (PHOTOS)
- 100 million year old arachnid trapped in amber is a missing link in spider evolution (PHOTOS)
- 100k times narrower than paper: Indian scientists say they created 'world's thinnest nanosheets'
- Neanderthals used fire to fashion tools
- Planets discovered in another galaxy for the first time
- 12,800 years ago: Global firestorms spread after Earth was struck by a disintegrating comet
- Local networks run the world
- Boeing reveals plans for a hypersonic strike aircraft that aims to 'circle the world in 1-3 hours'
- Guatemala: 60,000 Mayan structures discovered buried and preserved in dense jungle
- Apple downgraded over 'dramatically' slowing iPhone X sales
- Scientists could soon be able to manipulate memories in the human brain
- Why aren't more people lefties?
- Testosterone may protect men from autoimmune diseases
- Mars Rover Curiosity snaps selfie and takes stunning panorama of Red Planet
- Early humans witnessed global cooling, warming, and massive fires from comet debris impacts says major study
- At least 6 killed, tens of thousands displaced as floods hit Bolivia and Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Explosion at New Brunswick home blows out 3 garage doors, breaks windows; officials unsure of cause
- Shallow M6.4 earthquake causes hotel to collapse in east Taiwan (PHOTO, VIDEO) - UPDATE
- Heavy snowstorms spread across Morocco blocking 38 roads (VIDEOS)
- Heavy snowfall continues to hit cities in Japan (VIDEOS)
- Desert town in Algeria is covered in snow for the second time this year (PHOTOS)
- Elderly woman dies following dog attack in South Africa
- 11 killed after snow and ice cause hundreds of crashes in Iowa and Missouri
- In Pictures: Traffic freezes as Spain is covered in snow
- Receding ocean creates panic in Visakhapatnam, India
- Flooding and landslides cause thousands to evacuate in Indonesia
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake found in China
- Waterspout and strong winds blow away boats, dumpster in Singapore (VIDEOS)
- Report shows a sharp drop in monarch butterflies wintering in California
- Lightning bolt strikes 5 people, killing 2 in Zimbabwe
- Bus halted by police in Switzerland with 1.6 tons of snow on roof
- Signs and Portents: Lamb born with 5 legs in Cornsay, UK
- Shallow 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan
- Fans warned to prepare for what could be the coldest Super Bowl ever
- M5.4 shallow earthquake strikes Taiwan, long and powerful tremors reported (VIDEO)
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Mouse study suggests there's an amount of alcohol that's good for the brain
- Regulators say herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, moves for ban
- Will there be a vaccine for Alzheimer's?
- SOTT Focus: Some of the Crap They Put in McDonald's Fries is Also Used in Latest 'Cure' For Baldness, and it Ain't Potatoes
- New Cochrane Review: Flu vaccines fail 99%
- 'People Eating Tasty Animals': Gordon Ramsay triggers vegans in viral tweet
- Insufficient vitamin D linked to irritable bowel syndrome and sports injuries
- Doctors admit they got it wrong after almost 1 million dengue vaccinations result in children's deaths
- Gut bacteria shown to protect the liver
- Teenage antidepressants: Harmful and no evidence of benefit, often prescribed after 10-minute appointments without counseling
- Identifying and treating sepsis: The real reason why some die of flu
- Hidden menace: Almost 90% of teens have gender-bending plastic chemicals in their bodies
- Vitamin D can ease the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- European countries move to expand and enforce vaccine mandates
- The new science of sleep and dreams
- Probiotics may alleviate lactose intolerance
- Cardiovascular damage can be prevented and repaired by vitamin D3
- Flashback: US football commentator resigns because the 'dangerous' sport has been linked to ALS, dementia and CTE
- Study shows gum arabic, or acacia fiber, boosts prebiotic activity
- Blue Zones: Lessons for living longer from centenarians across the globe
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Narcissistic Perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to Society - Study
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Saver or spender? Money fights can lead to breakups
- Scientific explanation for 'libtards'? Conservatives have more complex moral compass than liberals
- Neural activity pattern Study: Your brain reveals who your friends are
- Study shows partners of people who are conscientious also have better health
- Physically attractive people more likely to fall on the right and be engaged in politics, says study
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- Discarded treasures: Why we forget most of the books we read
- "Socratic ignorance": In praise of slow thinking in the internet age
- Generation smartphone: The scary truth about what's hurting our kids
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
Quote of the Day
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
Recent Comments
We have all been designed, to apply evolution to human history is complete idiocy
Note once again the presence of those fiendish, diabolical, anti-flat-Earth-theory windows. Mars-is-flat-theory coming to a YouTube channel near...
At 10:36, the expert says that there are 27 engines, altogether producing 5 million pounds of thrust ... the equivalent to 18 747s at take off So...
Thank you, Bahar & Björn. Great article. +1
OMG, the Earth isn't flat! Synchronized landings +1 Elon Musk is something of a genius.
Comment: The forced group-think penalties suggested by the State of California are rather heavy-handed. 'Design the cake or close down your business - First Amendment be damned'. Here's more on the Jack Phillips case: