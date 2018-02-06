Science & Technology
New study shows low-intensity electrical stimulation of the brain can boost memory
Times of India
Sun, 04 Feb 2018 15:59 UTC
Researchers found that word recall was enhanced with the stimulation of the brain's lateral temporal cortex, the regions on the sides of the head by the temples and ears.
Patients recalled more words from a previously viewed list when low-amplitude electrical stimulation was delivered to the brain.
"The most exciting finding of this research is that our memory for language information can be improved by directly stimulating this underexplored brain area," said Michal Kucewicz, a researcher at Mayo Clinic in the US.
Memory impairments are a prevalent, costly problem in many brain diseases. Medication and behavioral therapies have limited effectiveness in many cases.
"While electrical stimulation of the brain is emerging as potential therapy for a wide range of neurological and psychiatric diseases, little is known about its effect on memory," said Gregory Worrell, senior author of the the study published in the journal Brain.
"The next step for this project is to determine how to best apply electrical current in terms of the exact location within this area of the brain, timing and parameters of stimulation," said Brent Berry, researcher at the Mayo Clinic.
Researchers focused their study on four areas of the brain known to support memory for facts and events that can be consciously recalled.
The memory testing was done with patients undergoing evaluation for surgery to address seizures. These patients agreed to have their memory investigated using the electrodes implanted in their brains for surgical evaluation.
It is common for people with epilepsy to have memory problems because the brain circuits that underlie memory function are often affected by it.
In the study, patients were instructed to read a list of words - one at a time - from a computer screen. Electrical stimulation was applied some of this time.
Patients then attempted to freely recall the words in any order, researchers said.
Out of 22 patients, they found enhanced memory performance in the four patients who received stimulation in their lateral temporal cortex, but not among those with other brain regions stimulated.
"These findings may lead to new stimulation devices that treat deficits in memory and cognition," said Jamie Van Gompel, neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Ex-Cameron aid says Blair warned him of 'deep state' operatives in UK civil service who 'believe they run the country'
- Schiff might have leaked classified info trying to counter FISA memo
- China and Japan make leap forward in relations, resume military exchange program
- Assange calls out ex-FBI Dir. Comey's schizophrenia over memo
- British judge to rule on separate attempt to have Assange's case dropped 'on public interest grounds'
- Five reasons you can be absolutely assured the establishment media is lying about chemical weapons in Syria
- Woman who lived mysterious double life found dead outside home
- Pentagon logistics agency lost track of $800 million
- Busted: Govt caught 'censoring' report that suggests it's using drones to assassinate people
- All my employees are telling me those tax savings aren't 'crumbs.'
- New study shows low-intensity electrical stimulation of the brain can boost memory
- Paul Craig Roberts: Will the conspiracy against President Trump and American democracy go unpunished?
- Video shows LA deputies 'dumping' severely disturbed mentally ill man on the side of the road
- Proving they read nothing: Lawmakers passed bill honoring serial killer for population control back in 1971
- Best of the Web: FISA-Gate: The plot to destroy democracy
- Major study finds mid-latitudes ozone layer not repairing as models predict
- Heavy snowstorms spread across Morocco blocking 38 roads (VIDEOS)
- Heavy snowfall continues to hit cities in Japan (VIDEOS)
- 510 arrested, 56 rescued in Los Angeles human-trafficking crackdown
- Narcissistic Perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to Society - Study
- Ex-Cameron aid says Blair warned him of 'deep state' operatives in UK civil service who 'believe they run the country'
- Schiff might have leaked classified info trying to counter FISA memo
- Assange calls out ex-FBI Dir. Comey's schizophrenia over memo
- British judge to rule on separate attempt to have Assange's case dropped 'on public interest grounds'
- Five reasons you can be absolutely assured the establishment media is lying about chemical weapons in Syria
- Pentagon logistics agency lost track of $800 million
- Busted: Govt caught 'censoring' report that suggests it's using drones to assassinate people
- Paul Craig Roberts: Will the conspiracy against President Trump and American democracy go unpunished?
- Proving they read nothing: Lawmakers passed bill honoring serial killer for population control back in 1971
- Best of the Web: FISA-Gate: The plot to destroy democracy
- Despite subpoena, Bannon will not testify before House committee
- Flashback: Mainstream media collusion in the Clinton campaign
- Hysterical Dems attack YouTube for 'threatening democracy' with recommended videos
- Trump: Dems refusing to clap for US achievements 'very selfish' & 'bordering on treasonous'
- Report: Trump lawyers warn him against Mueller interview
- Social Justin Warrior Trudeau corrects woman saying "mankind" - makes her say "peoplekind" instead (VIDEO)
- It's the WMD story all over again: Chemical weapons claims in Syria raise concerns over US escalation
- Poison toothpaste and exploding phones: Israel attempted over 2,700 assassinations since its foundation
- Erdogan: US should leave Manbij in Syria, Turkey will return it 'to true owners'
- International watchdog: ISIS weaponry bought by United States and Saudi Arabia before being shipped to terrorists in Syria and Iraq
- China and Japan make leap forward in relations, resume military exchange program
- Woman who lived mysterious double life found dead outside home
- All my employees are telling me those tax savings aren't 'crumbs.'
- Video shows LA deputies 'dumping' severely disturbed mentally ill man on the side of the road
- 510 arrested, 56 rescued in Los Angeles human-trafficking crackdown
- Early Facebook and Google employees form coalition to fight technology dangers
- Criminal extremist settlers uproot 100 olive trees from Palestinian village (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: Jordan Peterson in the Netherlands: Immigrants, Culture and Identity Politics
- Students protest after college adds 'social justice' to stats curriculum
- Deportation or jail: Israel gives ultimatum to African migrants
- Newsweek fires top editors & senior reporters amid upheavals
- Flat-Earth 'rocketeer' fails to launch yet again
- The entrapment of humankind
- Man uses $1 million lottery win to finally visit doctor, dies shortly after from cancer
- UK: Gas explosion rips through Bolton home leaving man fighting for life and woman injured
- UN says at least 45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
- Redevelopment of Gestapo HQ into luxury condo incites anger in Hamburg
- Putin's teacher wills her Israel apartment "to Russia"
- Jordan Peterson: An antidote against the pitfalls of postmodernism?
- We just witnessed the stock market take its largest one day decline ever, down 1,175 points
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- Ancient mass grave likely contained 300 Vikings from 'Great Heathen Army'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified documents from 1957 reveal CIA-MI6 plot to terrorize Syria, spark fake revolution, assassinate leadership
- Secret DDR escape tunnel discovered in Berlin reveals story
- Mexico: Ancient skeletons found buried in a ring formation
- Russia's historic Ryazan Kremlin seen through 100 years of photographs
- Did ancient Greeks sail to Canada?
- 'Not one step back!' - Stalingrad at 75: Five ways in which iconic battle turned tide of WW2
- Book review: 'The Eurocentric Conception of World Politics: Western International Theory, 1760-2010', by John M. Hobson
- Ancient stone tools by unknown people discovered in India
- Best of the Web: An Eccentric Tradition: The Paradox of 'Western Values'
- Untold story of the Pentagon Papers co-conspirators
- Come meet the CIA: Drugs, guns and money
- Syphilis-ridden 18th century mummy found in Swiss church is relative of Boris Johnson
- Archaeologists discover 10,000-year-old drawing tool
- The not-so-secret life of the late Mathilde Krim
- Poisoned toothpaste and exploding phones: Israel linked to 2,700 assassination operations during its 70 year existence, far more than any other western country
- Cycles of History: 2018 brings echoes of Europe's nationalist rebellions of 1848
- New study shows low-intensity electrical stimulation of the brain can boost memory
- Major study finds mid-latitudes ozone layer not repairing as models predict
- 99-million-year-old bird trapped in amber is the most complete bird fossil yet (PHOTOS)
- 100 million year old arachnid trapped in amber is a missing link in spider evolution (PHOTOS)
- 100k times narrower than paper: Indian scientists say they created 'world's thinnest nanosheets'
- Neanderthals used fire to fashion tools
- Planets discovered in another galaxy for the first time
- 12,800 years ago: Global firestorms spread after Earth was struck by a disintegrating comet
- Local networks run the world
- Boeing reveals plans for a hypersonic strike aircraft that aims to 'circle the world in 1-3 hours'
- Guatemala: 60,000 Mayan structures discovered buried and preserved in dense jungle
- Apple downgraded over 'dramatically' slowing iPhone X sales
- Scientists could soon be able to manipulate memories in the human brain
- Why aren't more people lefties?
- Testosterone may protect men from autoimmune diseases
- Mars Rover Curiosity snaps selfie and takes stunning panorama of Red Planet
- Early humans witnessed global cooling, warming, and massive fires from comet debris impacts says major study
- Researchers discover new phenomena when splitting a crystal in two
- The strange properties of metallic hydrogen
- Laser scans reveal advanced Mayan network of cities, farms and highways in Guatemalan jungle, including 7-story pyramid
- Heavy snowstorms spread across Morocco blocking 38 roads (VIDEOS)
- Heavy snowfall continues to hit cities in Japan (VIDEOS)
- Desert town in Algeria is covered in snow for the second time this year (PHOTOS)
- Elderly woman dies following dog attack in South Africa
- 11 killed after snow and ice cause hundreds of crashes in Iowa and Missouri
- In Pictures: Traffic freezes as Spain is covered in snow
- Receding ocean creates panic in Visakhapatnam, India
- Flooding and landslides cause thousands to evacuate in Indonesia
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed snake found in China
- Waterspout and strong winds blow away boats, dumpster in Singapore (VIDEOS)
- Report shows a sharp drop in monarch butterflies wintering in California
- Lightning bolt strikes 5 people, killing 2 in Zimbabwe
- Bus halted by police in Switzerland with 1.6 tons of snow on roof
- Signs and Portents: Lamb born with 5 legs in Cornsay, UK
- Shallow 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan
- Fans warned to prepare for what could be the coldest Super Bowl ever
- M5.4 shallow earthquake strikes Thailand, long and powerful tremors reported (VIDEO)
- Moscow sees 17 inches of snow in a day - heaviest ever recorded and half its average monthly total (VIDEOS)
- Avalanche hits central Italy ski resort - two dead
- 17 rare river dolphins die in 4 months in Bangladesh
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Giant fireball over Peru sparks alien sighting rumors
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Second meteor fireball flashes over Ohio
- Meteor fireball seen over Northland, New Zealand
- Astronomer attributes flash of light, sonic boom in Dallas/Ft. Worth neighborhood to exploding meteorite
- 'Green comet' spotted in Dubai skies
- Mysterious boom shakes homes, windows in Seattle, Washington
- Doctors admit they got it wrong after almost 1 million dengue vaccinations result in children's deaths
- Gut bacteria shown to protect the liver
- Teenage antidepressants: Harmful and no evidence of benefit, often prescribed after 10-minute appointments without counseling
- Identifying and treating sepsis: The real reason why some die of flu
- Hidden menace: Almost 90% of teens have gender-bending plastic chemicals in their bodies
- Vitamin D can ease the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- European countries move to expand and enforce vaccine mandates
- The new science of sleep and dreams
- Probiotics may alleviate lactose intolerance
- Cardiovascular damage can be prevented and repaired by vitamin D3
- Flashback: US football commentator resigns because the 'dangerous' sport has been linked to ALS, dementia and CTE
- Study shows gum arabic, or acacia fiber, boosts prebiotic activity
- Blue Zones: Lessons for living longer from centenarians across the globe
- Flu epidemic now taking aim at the Super Bowl
- HIV drug linked to AIDS-like immunosuppression
- Kenya: After half a million women are sterilized by tetanus vaccine, pharma company has license suspended
- US: 16 more children dead from flu - peak still to come, says CDC
- Sleep cycle disruption could be an early warning sign for Alzheimer's
- Government study shows cellphone radiation cause tumors in male rats
- PQQ: The supplement for optimizing mitochondrial function, brain health and heart function
- Narcissistic Perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to Society - Study
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Saver or spender? Money fights can lead to breakups
- Scientific explanation for 'libtards'? Conservatives have more complex moral compass than liberals
- Neural activity pattern Study: Your brain reveals who your friends are
- Study shows partners of people who are conscientious also have better health
- Physically attractive people more likely to fall on the right and be engaged in politics, says study
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- Discarded treasures: Why we forget most of the books we read
- "Socratic ignorance": In praise of slow thinking in the internet age
- Generation smartphone: The scary truth about what's hurting our kids
- Focus on the basics: Never underestimate the power of repetition
- Perspectives on wisdom from end-of-life patients
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
Quote of the Day
Comets are vile stars. Every time they appear in the south, they wipe out the old and establish the new. Fish grow sick, crops fail, Emperors and common people die, and men go to war. The people hate life and don't even want to speak of it.
Recent Comments
It comes down to a question of What is proof? Does your proof come from your own senses and brain, or from authority? My proofs: 1. I go down to...
"I have been on a plane at 35,000 feet. I did not see any curvature." Did you get a window seat?
I have been on a plane at 35,000 feet. I did not see any curvature. There are plenty of videos online from cameras attached to balloons -- even at...
In fact, the term has already been taken: "At Peoplekind we are particularly proud of our global, integrated approach" "the technology revolution...
New words for everybody.