© AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi



and more than 6 times the average

Heavy snow,, hitting the Sea of Japan coast is continuing to cause widespread disruption to lives and transportation.The Meteorological Agency says snow clouds are persisting due to aIt says this kind of cold air mass usually comes just once in several years.As of 1PM Tuesday,Traffic in the region has been paralyzed. Many railway services, except for the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line, remain suspended.Almost all flights to and from 2 local airports in the region have been canceled.Many elementary and junior high schools are closed. Five people were injured overnight on Monday and about 150 households were hit by power outages.