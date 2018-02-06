Society's Child
UK: Gas explosion rips through Bolton home leaving man fighting for life and woman injured
Aletha Adu
The Sun
Mon, 05 Feb 2018 17:13 UTC
An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after a gas explosion ripped through a property in Bolton.
Emergency services scrambled to Rydal Grove in Farnworth at around 2.40pm following reports of a blast at the property, where they also found an elderly woman with "serious burns".
Hero neighbours Ashley Chalke, 29, and friend Nathan Wallwork, 28, rushed into the house to get the couple out of the property.
They said the explosion shattered some of the windows of the property, and ignited a fire in the kitchen.
"We just heard an explosion and it was quite a big one. It was quite a noise," Ashley said.
"They were very shaken and a bit burnt but they seemed to be okay."
Manchester Evening News, Mr Chalke revealed he tried to "turn the gas main off but couldn't do it" because the smell of gas was "overpowering".
North West Ambulance service said the man in his 70s, is in a "serious condition", and was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital.
As many as 11 properties have been evacuated and an air ambulance has been spotted in the area, according to reports.
An ambulance service spokesman said: "Two elderly patients who have sustained burns have been treated by our clinicians and taken by ambulance to Wythenshawe Hospital.
"One of the patients, a man in his 70s, is in a serious condition."
A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service said: "At 2.40pm on Sunday, February 4, two fire engines from Farnworth and Bolton, along with the technical response unit and emergency rescue unit from Ashton under Lyne were called to reports of an explosion in Rydal Grove, Farnworth.
"On arrival at the incident, firefighters proceeded to use two breathing apparatus and a gas protege meter to survey the area and ensure no further incidents would occur.
"The two casualties were taken into care by paramedics on the scene. There is currently a cordon in place and a number of houses in the road have been evacuated as a matter of precaution.
"The cause of the incident is currently being investigated and the incident is ongoing."
"This has shocked the residents in the small quiet cul-de-sac as well as the surrounding homes.
"All thoughts are with the two injured residents who are receiving hospital care."
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Our role in this incident is to support Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service in establishing what has happened.
"Our concern is the welfare of the residents and the neighbours in the street."
