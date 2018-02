© Wagdi Eshtayah/Apaimages



The United Nation Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Sunday that at least 45 schools in Palestine were facing the threat of destruction by the Israeli authority.In a released statement, the OCHA acting Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories Roberto Valent pointed out that aand added: "The demolition was carried out on grounds of lack of Israeli-issued permits, which are nearly impossible to obtain."Valent said in the statement.Read: Israeli security control narrative on occupation in Arab-Israeli schools Valent added: "Abu Nuwar is one of the most vulnerable communities in need of humanitarian assistance in the occupied West Bank. The conditions it faces also represent those of many Palestinian communities, where a combination of Israeli policies and practices -including demolitions and restricted access to basic services, such as education - have created a coercive environment that violates the human rights of residents and generates a risk of forcible transfer.The 1995 Oslo agreement between Israel and Palestine has divided West Bank into area 'A', 'B' and 'C'. The administrative and security authority of the area A was given to Palestine while the administration of area B was given to Palestine and security to Israel and in area C areas the both administration and security were provided by Israel.The 700-persons Abu Nuwar Bedouin community, who are in the area C, refused to leave their villages despite continuous threats and pressures from the Israeli authority.