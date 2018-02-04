Part 1( 30 )minutes.

Part2 ( 33 )minutes.

Part 3 ( 38 )minutes.

A documentary film about the siege of Aleppo Central Prison by armed terrorist groups backed by Western countries. The siege continued for 16 months during during which thousands of terrorists tried to control the prison in exchange for dozens of elements from the prison garrison. The prisoners and guards fought alongside each other and were able to withstand the siege and the attempts of the terrorists failed.Documentary in three parts: -