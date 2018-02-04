Documentary in three parts: -
- Part 1( 30 )minutes.
- Part2 ( 33 )minutes.
- Part 3 ( 38 )minutes.
By teaching others, you will learn yourself.
That's the whole idea: Sterilization via vaccination. Bill Gates is a primary engine, driving population reduction by this means.
I wonder if this has or is influenced by the geomagnetic properties of the earth at time of birth and or conception. It would be interesting to...
Lonely people feel worse when they are sick ! Really what fucking brain figured that out and does sott ever read an article before they put it on...
Need magnesium to metabolize vitamin D.
I was at Tikal in the early 80s, during a very dark time in the country's history. The University of PA said, at that time, only a suspected 4% of...
