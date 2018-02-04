A fire started by a Molotov cocktail has destroyed a police station in the south east of France.The Mayor of the city, Geneviève Girard, said it was an intentional act. "The individual broke the shutter, then a window before throwing the Molotov inside the building", she said.After the offices caught fire, the police station was completely destroyed, according to the mayor. She said "It is an unspeakable act! It is unacceptable for all of our municipality and our municipal police because it is the right to security that is thus flouted!"