spice girls
© JEWEL SAMAD / AFP/Getty Images
In this file photo taken on August 12, 2012 Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown, perform at the Olympic stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games in London on August 12, 2012. The Spice Girls got back together on February 3, 2018 for the first time since 2012 and announced plans to explore "incredible new opportunities" in the future.
The Spice Girls have confirmed plans to work together for the first time in six years, though details of the projects remain undisclosed.

Photos released Friday showed a meeting of Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

Publicist Jo Milloy later released a statement saying "the time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

It said new projects would "embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

The Sun newspaper says projects could include a TV talent show, though it said Saturday a live tour isn't planned.

The Spice Girls were a 1990s phenomenon, and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.