A student has been left baffled after apparently finding a bizarre note inside her Amazon delivery which said: "Please help!"Zahina Rani, 18, received a belated present from her sister Sanna who asked for a birthday message to be included.But on the back of the gift message Zahina said she was shocked to find the apparent desperate handwritten note which also said: "Amazon is painful".Zahina, from Birmingham, said: "When I first opened the parcel I read the message and my sister spotted that behind the paper was this note."I was in shock and started laughing. It seems like people must be having a tough time working there."It's really crazy, workers must be in bother."I thought it was a joke but then later thought what if someone was in real bother?"Amazon has now launched an investigation and claims it is taking the note "very seriously".The pair said they discovered the note on Wednesday after receiving the present - an eye shadow palette for Zahina's 18th birthday.Zahina claims the note was left inside the parcel - but it is not clear if it was included by a worker, delivery driver or a prankster.She said: "I thinkitself."My sister ordered me a late birthday present and wrote a message as there is a place you can write a message for someone."I have been ordering on Amazon for the past year and never had this happen. It seemed pretty odd."I put this on my social media accounts for a laugh but some of my followers on Facebook and Instagram got in touch with me and said it is a real pain and they would never work there again.. They provide a service for same day delivery and next day delivery, so it must be really hard."She posted the picture on Facebook and said: "So guys, isn't this weird? For the first time an Amazon parcel came that had this note.