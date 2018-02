© BBC Two

You can pick apart Piers Morgan's recent interview with Donald Trump for factual flaws, or mock Trump's "not a feminist" comment..., like BBC Two did.Both Trump and controversial ITV Breakfast presenter Morgan offered plenty of ammunition for critics during their "world exclusive interview" on Sunday, January 28: From Trump's "I'm not a feminist" admission to his ideas of climate change.Indeed, RT joined in as well, talking about Trump and Morgan's off-screen links But most of those bullets have now been used up, and BBC Two has now decided to run this:Comedian Rachel Parris, in a 4-minute segment on the "satirical and surreal news show" 'The Mash Report,' decided to have her own belated go at the controversial interview - by showing off a sketch of Morgan with his face buried between Trump's butt cheeks.Parris' point was that the interview was a "celebrity puff piece," not "hard-hitting journalism." The vulgar cartoon, along with the comments drew a predictable peel of laughter from the audience - and mixed reactions on the network's, and Parris' own Twitter accounts. Some called it brilliant and spot on , others were not so thrilled , though.One tweeter commended Parris for her "effort on trying to get noticed" , considering she has some 23,000 Twitter followers compared to Morgan's 6 million.Morgan himself retweeted the segment several times, saying he "can take it" and wants the world to see "exactly what the BBC did."