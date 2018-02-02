© Toby Melville / Reuters



The UK's new defence secretary has risked stoking tensions over Britain's role in the Middle East after he heaped praise on Israel, while omitting to mention Palestinians.Months after President Trump announced he would move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, effectively becoming the first nation to recognize the ancient city as the capital of Israel, Gavin Williamson praised the country as a "beacon of hope."Williamson added."If we are not there to stand up for a country, whose views and ideals are so close, or are simply our own, what are we as a nation?but instead always turn to a narrative of spite, envy?"The UK and Israel, Williamson noted, have "a strong and firm relationship of working together."he said.Speaking at the Conservative Friends of Israel's Annual Parliamentary Reception, Williamson - MP for South Staffordshire -The 41-year old, who was propelled into the role of defense secretary from chief whip, was criticized at the time of his appointment for having forced his way in, despite having no real defense experience.