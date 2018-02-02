Magdalena Aguilar Romero, 25, was last seen leaving her home in the city of Taxco the morning of Jan. 13, after saying she was going to pick up her children from her ex-husband's home, police said.
State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said the woman's remains were found Monday in the home of her ex-husband, who local media identified as Cesar Gomez Arciniega.
"It is presumed that she was cooked," he said.
Police said Romero's legs and arms were found inside a pot on the stove, while her already cooked pelvis was found in a bag near the stove, El Milenio reported. In a nearby refrigerator, the rest of the body was found.
Police said they are investigating Arciniega for "femicide," or the killing of a woman when the motive is directly related to the victim's gender. It is unclear if he has been arrested.
Comment: Murder now has a feminist slant -- 'Femicide' from Wikipedia:
The term femicide was first used in England in 1801 to signify "the killing of a woman".
...
The current usage emerged with the 1970s feminist movements, which aimed to raise feminine consciousness and resistance against gender oppression. American author, Carol Orlock, is widely credited with initiating the usage of the term in this context in her unpublished anthology on femicide.[8] Diana Russell publicised the term at the Crimes Against Women Tribunal in 1976.[9] Here is part of what she wrote for the proceedings: "We must realize that a lot of homicide is in fact femicide. We must recognize the sexual politics of murder. From the burning of witches in the past, to the more recent widespread custom of female infanticide in many societies, to the killing of women for "honor," we realize that femicide has been going on a long time. But since it involves mere females, there was no name for it until Carol Orlock invented the word 'femicide.'"[9] Until recently femicide was invisible in much of the scientific literature.[10]
In a statement, the government of Taxco said it "vigorously condemns the cowardly murder of Magdalena Aguilar, which irreparably hurts our society."
"[It] reiterates the work that needs to be done to protect and rebuild the social fabric of our municipality," the statement continued. "From the time her disappearance was known, we have offered all the support to Magdalena's family, with who we have always shown solidarity and to whom we show our unconditional support."
It added: "We demand that those responsible be punished to the full weight of the law and that this act does not go unpunished."
According to a report released last month by the Mexican government and the UN Women agency, murders of women in the country have risen sharply over the last decade following two decades of decline.
Sky News reported that, of the 52,210 killings of women reported in Mexico since 1985, nearly a third have taken place since 2011.
Guerrero was named to have the second highest "femicide" rate in 2016.