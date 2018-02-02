sinkhole france beach
© Valery Hache / Agence France-Presse
A municipal worker is helped to get out of a two-metre deep and five-meter wide crater, filled with brackish water, which has formed on the beach of Lido on the French riviera city of Nice on February 1, 2018
A mystery crater that appeared at a beach in the French resort town of Nice has left residents scratching their heads. Some suggest the large, round crater is either a geyser or a volcano.

A sinkhole 5 meters in diameter and 2 meters deep, filled with brackish water, emerged on Lido beach in Nice, along the famous Promenade des Anglais, local media report. Locals were stunned by its perfect roundness. Some wondered what may have caused the phenomenon.

"It's either a volcano or a geyser," one Nice resident told 20minutes outlet. Others suggested the crater was from "a meteorite."


"The tram runs beneath [the place], and the ground moves down," another local said.

Authorities say the hole, which began forming on Wednesday, doesn't pose any danger to public safety.

"No worries, it's a natural phenomenon that happens four times a year. And for journalists - no, the tram did not make a detour," Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted.


A few weeks ago, a similar sinkhole formed in the middle of a roadway in downtown Nice, near the underground tramline currently under construction, according to Paris Match.