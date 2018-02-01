An authoritarian state as opposed to a healthy democracy?

"Last year, I... pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the Earth," Trump said. "One year later, I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated very close to 100 percent of the territory just recently held by these killers in Iraq and in Syria and in other locations as well."

Once again, many Americans are conforming to an unsubstantiated idea that has been foisted upon them without rhyme or reason. Few are brave enough to challenge this fake news blitz, since doing so would risk career.