Who are the Protesters?

Supporting [ Sirikan Charoensiri] from [TLHR] in Thailand as she faces criminal charges for doing her job as a [human rights] lawyer.

The head of the Political Section of the Delegation, Sandra De Waele, met with a group of students and activists, namely Songtham Kaewpanpreuk, Sirawith Seritiwat, Arnon Nampa and Than Rittiphan. Arnon and Sirawith were briefly detained on 14 February for peacefully expressing their political opinion. The European Union is strongly committed to the principle of freedom of expression and has consistently called upon the Thai authorities to respect that freedom.

Honoured to meet with parents of Pai Dao Din. Pai's 200 plus days in detention shows challenges to rule of law and due process in Thailand.

Why Thailand?

sending Thai troops to participate in the US invasion of Iraq in 2003,

the hosting of the US CIA's rendition program,

attempts at sealing a US-Thai free trade agreement without public or parliamentary support, and

the selling off of Thailand's nationalized natural resources to Western oil corporations.

Future Scenarios

The tentative first beginnings of a long-awaited US-backed color revolution has begun in Thailand, with a small protest of under 100 protesters in the downtown district of Thailand's capital Bangkok.The protest leaders vowed to gather weekly until their demands were met. This is a thinly veiled threat, with the protests taking place precisely where previous protests organized by the same interests carried out gun battles with government troops, mass murder against counter-protesters, and committed widespread and devastating arson in the surrounding areas.Thaksin Shinawatra is a convicted criminal who fled Thailand to evade a two year jail sentence and a myriad of court cases still pending trial.In essence, US-backed protesters seek to return a fugitive to power by proxy, a similar scenario to 2011 when Thaksin Shinawatra's sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, openly ran as his proxy in elections his political party won. The 2011 campaign slogan, "Thaksin Thinks, Pheu Thai Does" openly flaunted the extralegal nature of PTP's bid for office. After assuming power, senior PTP members would regularly leave Thailand to consort with Thaksin Shinawatra in person, further highlighting the fact a convicted criminal and fugitive was running Thailand's government rather than his nepotist appointed sister - a fact either omitted by Western media reports, or excused.By 2014, after over half a year of protests and the collapse of PTP's rice subsidies it used in 2011 to lure voters,She too has fled Thailand and joins her brother in exile as a fugitive.Despite a political party run by convicted criminals and fugitives, Western diplomats and a collection of faux-activists they fund and organize in Bangkok demand expedient elections in which Thaksin Shinawatra's Pheu Thai Party will still run in and will likely win.with each delay designed to give the government more time to diminish the power, wealth, and influence Shinawatra and his foreign backers still wield to grant themselves impunity from the rule of law.While a party openly run by a fugitive contesting elections in the United States or Europe from abroad would be unthinkable,The Western media has intentionally covered up the true nature of Thailand's protesters, just as they have done throughout other US-organized regime change campaigns around the world from the so-called "Arab Spring" in which "pro-democracy activists" turned out to be members of extremist groups includingAdmitting who Thailand's supposedly "pro-democracy activists" are would immediately dash the nascent protest's legitimacy against the rocks of international public opinion, which is precisely why the Western media is intentionally mischaracterizing the protests.In 2014, the day after the military officially removed Yingluck Shinawatra from power,Funded by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - appearing on NED's Thailand 2014 list TLHR itself specializes in advocating and defending other US-funded agitators seeking regime change. TLHR members themselves have been repeatedly arrested for serial acts of subversion. In answering the question of who defends those charged by the West to defend its agitators, the answer is foreign embassy staff themselves from the US, Canada, UK, and EU.TLHR head Sirikan "June" Charoensiri has repeatedly posed in pictures with foreign embassy staff on her way to face questioning regarding her foreign-funded activity. In many instances, foreign embassy staff will actually accompany her - and other recipients of foreign funds - to police stations in a sign of open support for their ongoing sedition.In one picture - which included Western diplomats from multiple nations - posted by UK embassy staffer Dan Fieller, the following caption would read:Fieller and others, including Charoensiri herself, have refused to respond to multiple questions concerningThis is particularly so when considering those these "human rights lawyers" are defending and the fact that they are supporters of Thaksin Shinawatra, his political party, and his street front, the so-called "red shirts" who have regularly resorted to intimidation, violence, mass murder, and systematic terrorism which included the bombing of a hospital just last year In addition to individual diplomats working at Western embassies in Bangkok, the UK Foreign Office itself has openly and repeatedly provided support for Charoensiri and others across its official social media accounts where crackdowns on overt terrorism were condemned by Western governments, Western media, and Western funded fronts posing as nongovernmental organizations (NGOs),like Prachatai, the Cross-Cultural Foundation (CrCF), and the Isaan Record. All three have repeatedly covered up their foreign funding, refusing to disclose it to their readers, at other times denying it, while still at other times attempting to dismiss any sort of conflict of interest regarding receiving foreign funds and representing foreign interests through their so-called "journalism."Despite denials and deflections regarding US funding,on NED's Thailand 2011 and Thailand 2017 lists. In addition to Prachatai's extensive NED funding, its "executive director" Chiranuch Premchaiporn is also officially a NED fellow And while the actual protest leaders themselves - including Sirawith Seritiwat and Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa of the "New Democracy Movement" and Rangsiman Rome of the "Democracy Restoration Group" - have not disclosed financial support provided to them by foreign governments,Like June of TLHR - these protest leaders regularly pose for photographs with foreign diplomats, and regularly receive direct support from them when facing legal charges.Sirawith Seritiwat, alongside fellow foreign-backed agitators Arnon Nampa, Than Rittiphan, Songtham Kaewpanpreuk, posed with Sandra De Waele, an EU diplomat. The official "European Union in Thailand" Facebook account published the following caption under the photo:The EU delegation regularly and very openly supports and collaborates with pro-Shinawatra supporters posing as "activists."Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, now in prison for his role in spreading Western propaganda, regularly receives backing from foreign embassies in Bangkok demanding his release. Canadian diplomat Shawn Friele would meet and pose for pictures with Jutupat Boonpattararaksa's parents he then posted across social media. The caption for the photo read:Before creating this latest collection of proxies, Western embassies including representatives from the US, openly provided support to Thaksin Shinawatra's previous street front,. Despite having "redressed" the UDD for this latest push for regime change, many protesters can still be seen wearing their red shirts to events.While the thin pretext this collection of faux-activists and NGOs is "democracy" and "human rights,"While they demand "elections," it is clear that they merely demand elections they are confident will return Western political proxies like Shinawatra and his PTP to power.either with US-controlled proxy states, or a ring of destabilized nations incapable of providing China constructive economic, military, and political ties. The "activism" of supposedly "pro-democracy" groups funded and/or backed by Western governments in Thailand are already openly questioning, condemning, and actively seeking to disrupt these ties.Once considered a stalwart ally of the United States, since removing Thaksin Shinawatra from power in a 2006 military coup,including hundreds of Chinese tanks and armored personnel carries and even Chinese naval vessels including the nation's first acquisition of submarines.regarding metro rail systems as well as national rail networks including high speed rail systems that will connect not only Thai cities, but connect Thailand to its neighbors to the north and south, and to China's Yunnan province.balancing what had been for years Washington's exclusive domain represented by its annual Cobra Gold exercises.Under Thaksin Shinawatra between 2001-2006, Thailand pursued a decidedly pro-US foreign policy, which includedAfter providing over a decade of support via Washington's largest lobbying firms, allowing Shinawatra free travel across the US and Europe despite his criminal conviction and his status as not only a fugitive, but as a human rights violator, and the mobilization of the Western media in support of Shinawatra's multiple bids to seize back power -- including for the current color revolution the US is attempting to organize in Bangkok -It is unclear precisely how the current government will handle these protests. The government allowed the protests to go forward with the only stipulation being to avoid violence and disrupting the public. One scenario is that elections are likely to be postponed until next year, and possibly even later than that.Over this period of time, the government and media can begin exposing and undermining the credibility of claims these protests are "pro-democracy" and not merely foreign funded mobs seeking to place a party run by Shinawatra - a fugitive hiding abroad - back into power.While the alleged protest leaders pose as "students" and "independent activists," it will become abundantly clear that large well-financed interests are really organizing and sponsoring them.Ultimately, the protests can be perpetually ignored by the current government, unless protesters decide to disrupt local businesses, the public, and/or once again resort to violence as the UDD has done repeatedly throughout its existence. However, as in the past, the use of violence by supporters of Thaksin Shinawatra will simply deepen the crisis of legitimacy the opposition already suffers from and perhaps even provoke a much larger, publicly supported backlash against the protesters as was seen in 2013-2014.while continuing to fulfill its pledge to delay elections as long as necessary to carry out reforms - in other words - make it impossible for Pheu Thai to win elections as long as Shinawatra - a fugitive hiding abroad - openly runs the party.is where elections are eventually held, and if Shinawatra's proxies come back into power,With each intervention - while there carries a variety of risks - the military has successfully cut down Shinawatra's political power and influence while exposing the role of Western interests meddling in Thailand's internal political affairs.In either scenario, as long as Thailand's independent institutions avoid a major misstep and patiently and carefully deal with Western-backed subversion,However, with the prospect of regime change taken off the table as an effective tool of coercion used by the US,as seen in 2015 during the Erawan Shrine bombing carried out by Uyghur terrorists linked to NATO's "Grey Wolves" militant organization. Western-funded faux-NGOs are already increasingly shifting their attention toward Thailand's ongoing turmoil in its deep south,Thailand's government has had plenty of time to contemplate its strategy with examples around the world of how to successfully defeat US-backed subversion, and how not to. Only time will tell how much Thailand has not just learned, but mastered in repelling this type of geopolitical attack.Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".