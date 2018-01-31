© MGM KFYR



Laith Abu Naim, 16, is the fourth Palestinian minor to be shot dead by Israeli forces in 2018 to date. The Palestinian Health Ministry announced this evening thatHe was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital in Ramallah.Laith's uncle Marzouq Abu Naim told Palestinian media.Confrontations broke out today when an Israeli military patrol entered the village of Mughayer.Mayor Faraj al-Nasan saidLaith's father Haitham Abu Naim called on international institutions to investigate his son's execution."They executed him like any other child," Haitham said. "The occupation doesn't differentiate between children and adults. We're all targeted."He's not the first one and he won't be the last one. This has been our life. We've been under occupation for 70 years. He isn't the first child nor the last. Palestine is worth it."Laith's death brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces to 18 since President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on December 6, 2017.