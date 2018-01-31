© Reuters/ Osman Orsal

Missiles fired from Syria have hit the Turkish border district of Reyhanli in the southern Hatay province, killing a teenage girl and injuring at least one civilian, local media reported on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, the NTV channel reported that at least two people had been injured in southern Turkey's Reyhanli as a result of rocket fire from Syria. According to the channel, those injured were taken to a hospital, with no information on their condition available.One more civilian was reportedly injured, two houses and several cars were also damaged.​Since the start of the Turkish operation in Syria's Afrin, the town of Reyhanli and the city of Kilis in Hatay province have been hit by a number of shelling and rocket attacks reportedly coming from Kurdish-held territories in Syria, with at least several people killed and dozens injured.On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish forces in Afrin, an area controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), considered by Ankara affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. The operation has been conducted jointly with the Free Syrian Army forces.Damascus has firmly condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty. Moscow, in turn, has urged all the parties to exercise restraint and called for respect for Syria's territorial integrity.