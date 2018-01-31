Snow covered camels in Saudi Arabia
© Twitter/B_GaySA
Following the Maunder Minimum cooling pattern of the Northern Hemisphere 400 years ago, we see the same areas of NW Africa that cooled in the 1600's , cooling and receiving more snow again. The Middle East too. Morocco seeing what is called first of its kind near coastal snowfall, Canary Islands brings out a snow plow for roads, Israel and Lebanon blanketed, Saudi Arabia where snow drifts across the roads stops traffic and camels are covered in snow. The signs are here, I hope you are looking.


