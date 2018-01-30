hillary clinton grammy awards
Hillary Clinton made a cameo appearance at the Grammy Awards in a Trump-trashing skit.

Far left artists took turns trolling President Trump while reading highlights from Michael Wolff's discredited "Fire and Fury" novel on the Trump White House.

Hillary Clinton is the last person to read from the book in the segment.

They all thought it was great.


This was the same night the Grammy Awards insisted they were honoring female victims of sexual abuse.

Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones, who accused Bill Clinton of sexual abuse and rape, were not in attendance.

Hillary Clinton labeled them "bimbo eruptions."