The inclusion of the Russian power engineering firm Power Machines in the extended list of the US sanctions against Russia is illegal and contradicts the regulations of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the company says.The US Treasury Department has extended the list of Russian individuals and companies subject to sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.The peninsula in the Black Sea has been under international sanctions after breaking away from Ukraine and joining Russia in 2014.Among the companies accused of working in Crimea is Power Machines, which has been cooperating with Siemens on the production of turbines, as well as the Technopromexport engineering company (part of the Rostec State Corporation), which is building two power plants in Crimea.The company has been accused of involvement in the contract between Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies and Technopromexport for gas turbines supplies, but has denied all the accusations.