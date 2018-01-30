© Joel Goodman / www.globallookpress.com

Darren Osborne, the suspected Finsbury Park mosque attacker, picked his target only after a failed plot to attack Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a court has heard.When asked if he wanted to kill Corbyn, Osborne replied: "Oh, yeah. It would be one less terrorist on our streets," according to the Independent.Osborne added: "If Sadiq Khan had been there it would have been even better, it would have been like winning the lottery.""I was up for an attack that day but when we got to Finsbury Park I was just that exhausted, I had lost my nerve, I wanted to regroup I don't know...the attack was out of the blue," he said. "We didn't have a plan B, we were stretching our heads to get plan B together."Osborne claims he didn't know the attack would take place or discuss it, adding: "It's all down to Dave...my recollection is rather vivid." He said: "I just thought we were going to postpone things to do something with a bit more substance."Osborne claims he, 'Dave' and 'Terry' wanted to form a Welsh far-right group called "The Taffia."Asked whether he would support them killing the targets he identified, he said: "Something needs to be done, this can't carry on, do you know what I mean? I would still support them."Police told the jury CCTV shows only Osborne inside the van and body camera footage taken shortly after his arrest shows him telling an officer that he was driving. In an urgent safety interview conducted later in hospital, he allegedly told a counter-terrorism there was no one else involved, adding: "I'm flying solo, mate."The trial continues.