Concerns on the rise over Price's domestic terrorism bill
Dave Ress, Reema Amin
Daily Press
Sun, 28 Jan 2018 01:00 UTC
The bill, prepared by Del. Marcia "Cia" Price, D-Newport News, with guidance from Attorney General Mark Herring's office, would create a new criminal offense of domestic terrorism.
It would require the superintendent of Virginia State Police to identify active domestic terrorist organizations and make it illegal in some cases for more than three people associated with those groups to gather together.
"I understand this comes from the attorney general and I would hope there were at least a couple of attorneys there to consider the constitutional implications," said state Sen. Mark Obenshain, the chairman of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee who nearly defeated Herring in his 2013 run for attorney general.
"I'm sympathetic with what the the sponsor is trying to accomplish," said Obenshain, but the bill "raises very serious First Amendment questions."
For Obenshain, the big problem is the way the bill defines domestic terrorism. Pushing and shoving at a college demonstration meant to discourage a controversial speaker could be included, as he reads the bill.
Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, said that while Price's bill "seeks to address the scourge of white supremacy, it raises significant constitutional concerns and would entrench in Virginia a framework that has been used at the federal level to target minority communities for discriminatory investigation, surveillance, and prosecution - and make it worse, by creating a new, overly-broad category of domestic terrorist organizations." The power that the state police superintendent would hold in labeling groups as domestic terrorist groups - without those groups being notified in advance - is a concern, Gastañaga said.
Under the proposed legislation, those groups would get 30 days to appeal the label. Getting that designation would open the door for several different felony charges.
"The bottom line is, experience has proven that once we give the government the right to label people and organizations as criminal based on their beliefs and speech, the end result is almost always a list of the powerless constructed by the powerful for their own purposes," she said.
John W. Whitehead, president of the Charlottesville-based Rutherford Institute, a nonprofit civil liberties group, said the bill was overly broad and vague and could lead to domestic terrorist designations for things like misdemeanor assault, trespass and damage to property.
"People have forgotten that in his day, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was viewed as a domestic terrorist for his acts of civil disobedience," Whitehead said. "Under this law, which aims to demonize and criminalize organizations based on their social or political associations with individuals whose unpopular beliefs or anti-government sentiments may be construed as 'terrorist,' organizations associated with King would be labeled as domestic terrorists and blacklisted. This is about as McCarthyist and un-American as it gets."
"There is a danger here that the state will seek to designate entire protest movements as domestic terrorist organizations," said Timothy Zick, a law professor at the College of WIlliam and Mary. "The designation is up to law enforcement in the first instance, and review is based on an administrative record," he said. "Depending on how this designation process plays out, one can envision some generally peaceful protest groups whose members, or some of them, have participated in unlawful acts - including perhaps acts of civil disobedience - being designated terrorist organizations." It's not clear how police or prosecutors would determine membership in such designated groups, he said.
And while the First Amendment protects Americans' rights to gather peacefully, it doesn't protect the right to get together to commit a crime, he said. Price's bill specifically bans three or more members of a designated group from assembling for an unlawful purpose or with the intent to do anything criminal.
Zick said the bill's language allowing prosecution of anyone who provides material support, even if it is not intended to further an unlawful act, would make it a crime to associate with members of a designated group.
"The devil is in the enforcement," he said. "How will law enforcement decide whether the requisite intent exists? And how will they enforce this prohibition on unlawful assembly in the context of protest movements?"
Price said she and the attorney general's office are having conversations with people about the bill before it is presented. She said she has not heard opposition similar to what the ACLU has said, but has received phone calls, office visits and messages that support it.
"I definitely look forward to having a full conversation with them," Price said.
Price wants to keep a bill that will be as "effective as possible in combating the rise in white supremacist violence."
In its current form, Price said, the bill allows a protection for most groups because it targets organizations that are composed of people who have already committed two acts of domestic terrorism. The bill defines an act of domestic terrorism almost exactly the same as a hate crime. It adds language about targeting people because of their sexual orientation or disabilities.
"The end product will be a strong stance and a strong statement about hate crimes and domestic terrorism," Price said.
