© Aaron P. Bernstein / Reuters



Deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective immediately, NBC News reported citing sources inside the Bureau.There was no official announcement about McCabe's retirement, only reports via NBC's legal and White House correspondents.McCabe announced his intent to retire in December, shortly after a closed-doors testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement said he would be retiring in March, when he became eligible for pension benefits, prompting President Donald Trump to chide him on Twitter.Emails released by the FBI last November showed McCabe referring to the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as "special." More recently, he was referenced in the text messages between FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who talked about a meeting atAnother subject of controversy in Washington has been the 4-page memo by House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-California), which reportedly accuses theDirector Wray read the memo on Sunday, according to Fox News.Following the 2016 presidential election, Democrats called for the resignations of both Comey and McCabe, after the Clinton campaign said the FBI letters about the email investigation shortly before the election "helped depress our turnout and also drove away some of our critical support " and "helped to bolster Trump's turnout."