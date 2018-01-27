release the memo
Adam Schiff, (D) and Dianne Feinstein, (D) recently suggested that the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag campaign that exploded onto social media over the past few days is contributed mostly to propaganda pushed by Russian AI bots on twitter.

After hearing what Feinstein and Schiff suggested, Americans all across social media who are advocating for the release of the allegedly damning four-page memorandum, took to twitter this week to show that they are not 'bots' at all, and that they are real Americans who are demanding transparency.

Prominent social media conservatives like Mike Tokes, Scott Pressler and a team of other influencers including TheAlx, jbro_1776, and ARmastrangelo launched the campaign Thursday and it was quickly mimicked by tens of thousands of accounts.











The memo in question was drafted by Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) about alleged FISA abuses at the Department of Justice. It is said to implicate FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and former FBI Director James Comey and is based on classified material that was provided to the intelligence committee, which Nunes chairs.