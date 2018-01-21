- Twitter accounts linked to Russian influence operations have begun promoting the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo.
- It's a reference to a document written by Rep. Devin Nunes that purports to show abuse by the Obama administration of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
- The frequency with which the accounts have been promoting the hashtag has spiked by 233,000% over the past 48 hours, according to an analysis.
- The most-shared URL has been a link to WikiLeaks' "submit" page.
And Russia-linked Twitter bots have jumped on the bandwagon.
#ReleaseTheMemo is the top-trending hashtag among Twitter accounts linked to Russian influence operations, according to Hamilton 68, a website launched last year that claims to track Russian propaganda in near-real time.
Comment: How quaint that the masters of propaganda are claiming to track "Russian propaganda". According to Business Insider Australia, the founder of Hamilton 68 is a "former" FBI agent:
A website launched on Wednesday by a former FBI special agent-turned disinformation expert claims to track Russian propaganda in near-real time, as it spreads via Twitter accounts that have been linked to Russian influence operations.Meanwhile, the FBI has engaged in a counter intelligence program dubbed COINTELPRO on American soil for decades:
Clint Watts, who garnered national media attention after testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russia's ongoing cyber and propaganda war against the West, spearheaded the project called Hamilton 68 - a hat tip to the founding father's Federalist Papers No. 68.
- Despite the official closing of COINTELPRO, the FBI continues to monitor the people's right to dissent
- COINTELPRO: Information Warfare
- COINTELPRO, Provacateurs and Disinfo Agents: The U.S. Government's war on the American People
The frequency with which the accounts have been promoting the hashtag has spiked by 233,000% over the past 48 hours, according to the site. The accounts' references to the "memo," meanwhile, have increased by 68,000%.
Comment: Perhaps, rather than being "Russian bots" that are increasing this hashtag activity, it's Americans who have become fed up with the mainstream media lies and actually want truth and justice.
The most-shared domain among the accounts has been WikiLeaks, and the most-shared URL has been a link to WikiLeaks' "submit" page.
WikiLeaks said on Thursday that it would reward anyone with access to the "FISA abuse memo" who chooses to submit it to the site. The Russia-linked accounts have evidently been sharing the submit page in an effort to push the memo's release.
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/954185054430924801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Comment: In a country supposedly founded on the rule of law, what patriotic American, or really just any decent and reasonable person, wouldn't want information about corrupt politicians (Obama, in this case) released so that the rule of law can be followed?
Hamilton 68 has been working to expose trolls - as well as automated bots and human accounts - whose main use for Twitter appears to be an amplification of pro-Russia themes. The site's mission is to monitor and illustrate the themes that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Americans to be thinking and talking about, including "the failure of democratic governance in the United States."
Comment: Newsflash: America is a failure of democratic governance. Even if Putin were launching some kind of propaganda campaign, which is patently stupid and has no supporting evidence, it's referencing a document written by an American politician about corruption in America. Again, shouldn't we be applying the rule of law to corrupt politicians?
Mueller's top critics want the memo out
The executive branch would have to review the document before it was released to the public, but "this could happen real quick," GOP Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News on Thursday. "Chairman Nunes is committed to getting this information to the public."
The document purportedly describes classified information Nunes obtained from the FBI and DOJ as part of his investigation into whether the Obama administration misused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to spy on Trump and his associates during the transition period.
"The House must immediately make public the memo prepared by the Intelligence Committee regarding the FBI and the Department of Justice," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican who has called on Mueller to resign. "The facts contained in this memo are jaw-dropping and demand full transparency. There is no higher priority than the release of this information to preserve our democracy."
Comment: Has
Rep. Ron DeSantis, who has introduced legislation that would curtail Mueller's mandate and budget, said on Thursday that "the classified report compiled by the House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation."
'A profoundly misleading set of talking points'
Democrats, meanwhile, have called the Nunes memo grossly exaggerated and "misleading."
Comment: At this point Democrats, for the most part, are just regurgitating talking points for the Deep State.
"The Majority voted today on a party-line basis to grant House Members access to a profoundly misleading set of talking points drafted by Republican staff attacking the FBI and its handling of the investigation," Rep. Adam Schiff, the panel's top Democrat, said in a statement on Thursday.
"Rife with factual inaccuracies and referencing highly classified materials that most of Republican Intelligence Committee members were forced to acknowledge they had never read, this is meant only to give Republican House members a distorted view of the FBI," Schiff continued.
A source with knowledge of the memo told Business Insider that the memo is "a level of irresponsible stupidity that I cannot fathom. Purposefully misconstrues facts and leaves out important details."
Comment: Note the lack of the attribution of the source and the fact that it's not clear if the supposed source has even read the memo.
Schiff said the document "may help carry White House water, but it is a deep disservice to our law enforcement professionals."
Comment: If law enforcement officials are committing crimes for corrupt politicians, then it's they who are doing a deep disservice to the American people and should be held accountable for their crimes.
Nunes, who chairs the intelligence committee, began investigating the "Obama DOJ and Comey FBI" after he travelled to the White House to view classified information in March 2017, without telling his committee colleagues. There, he viewed classified information that he said showed FISA abuse by Obama administration officials.
When asked whether he had gotten his information from the White House, Nunes would neither confirm nor deny. "We have to keep our sources and methods here very, very quiet," he told reporters at the time. He told Bloomberg later that the information had come from a "network of whistleblowers."
Comment: Considering how deep the swamp is in Washington DC, this would probably be the only way to acquire such information.
Nunes briefed Trump on the intelligence, which he said showed the president and his advisers may have had their communications "incidentally collected" - and their identities "unmasked" in intelligence reports - by the intelligence community after the election.
Comment: How likely do you think it is that information about the then presidential candidate of the US and now president of the US was "incidentally" collected?
A source of concern has been why some of Trump's associates who had been caught up in the surveillance and later unmasked, such as former national security adviser Michael Flynn, had their names leaked to the press.
But Republican and Democratic congressional aides told reporters in early April - after being briefed on the classified reports - that Obama administration officials did not act inappropriately.
Comment: Are these congressional aides in an official legal capacity that can determine that?
Indeed, the committee under Nunes' leadership made at least five unmasking requests to US spy agencies related to Russia's election meddling between June 2016 and January 2017, The Washington Post reported last year.
The report came days after Nunes, who would have had to sign off on any committee requests to reveal the identities of US persons mentioned in intelligence reports, called unmaskings "violations of Americans' civil liberties."
Comment: The more the Deep State pushes its egregious lies, the more people turn away from their propaganda outlets. Eventually, and probably in the not too distant future, they'll only be talking to themselves and the people whose brains have been melted by believing their lies.