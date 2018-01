© Youtube / Vietjet

VietJet Air apparently decided that an improvised catwalk show of bikini-clad models onboard their flight is what a football team needs after playing a good game in the finals of the AFC Asian Cup.In a video, filmed by one of the passengers and posted on YouTube, you can see that while some members of the team are enjoying the show and capturing it on their phones,This is not the first time VietJet Air gets involved in a bikini scandal. The airline was fined for its controversial promo-performance, after in August 2012 flight attendants dressed in Hawaiian bikinis marched through the cabin of the VietJet flight from Ho Chi Minh City to the coastal holiday destination of Nha Trang.It also released a hot promo calendar for 2018 , featuring plenty of skimpily-clad models, posing both inside and outside of the company airliners.