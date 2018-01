© Getty



A syphilis-ridden 18th century mummy dug up from a Swiss church is the great-great-great-great-great- great-great grandmother of Boris Johnson, it has emerged.The body wasKnown as 'Switzerland's most famous mummy', the woman wasThe body survived in a mummified state because she had died ofto say who she was, or even when she had been interred.Scientists from the Natural History Museum of Basel, initially thought that body was from the 16th century because of the wooden coffin, but a chance discovery of new archives last year, revealed that mummy had been discovered once before, in 1843, and linked to the wealthy Basel family the Bischoff's.To be sure,Not only was it a match, showing that the woman must have been a Bischoff, but further archival research showed she was Anna Catharina Bischoff, who died in 1787, a direct maternal ancestor of Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary.Anthropologist Gerhard Hotz of the Natural History Museum Basel, said: "Thanks to state-of-the-art analysis , were able to solve the puzzle after years. What was her name? Who was she? And how did she die?"The final proof needed a relative."Anna Catharina had seven children, including Anna who married Christian Hubert Baron Pfeffel von Kriegelstein. Her great great grandaughter, Marie Luise von Pfeffel married Stanley Fred Williams and their daughter Irene, who Boris always referred to as 'Granny Butter' wed his grandfather Wilfred 'Johnson' Kemal.He described the von Pfeffels as 'posh toffs.'However, his Swiss relative, had a more humble life. Anna Catharina married a church minister and spent most of her adult life living in Strasbourg. Researchers believe she may have contracted syphilis while caring for patients with the sexually transmitted diseases while working in the French town.On hearing of his new relation, Boris Johnson Tweeted: "Very excited to hear about my late great grand 'mummy' - a pioneer in sexual health care. Very proud."After the death of her husband she returned to Basel, andHowever, the treatment proved more deadly than the disease, andscientists believe.Yet the mercury also, preserved and mummified her body, allowing researchers to find out her identify.