The former president of Guatemala's Supreme Court, has been assassinated while in his car in the country's capital city.He was taken by local firefighters to Roosevelt Hospital, but died on the way.Witnesses say Sierra was attacked by two armed assailants riding a motorcycle, but it's unkown the assassination was planned.It's also unclear whether the attack was politically motivated, because Sierra had retired from his position as the head of the Supreme Court. His murder is now being investigated by the The National Civic Police (PNC) and the Public Ministry (MP).The Judicial Organism (OJ) expressed its condolences to Sierra's family in a press release, saying: "This act adds to the generalized violence in our country." The International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) also condemned the assassination and offered its condolences.The victim's sister, Marta Sierra de Stalling, was accused by the MP and the CICIG of passive bribery in a 2015 corruption scandal, but the case was closed in 2017 for lack of evidence.