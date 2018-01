© Peter Nicholls / Reuters



Japan has commissioned the first of its new F-35A stealth fighter jets at a military base in the north of the country amid ongoing regional tension over North Korea's missile testing.The Air Self Defence Force (ASDF) plans to add another nine of the radar-evading planes to its fleet from April, according to the Japan Times . "The deployment of the high-performance F-35 aircraft is significant for Japan's security at a time when neighboring countries have been quickly building up their air force capabilities in recent years," said Itsunori Onodera, Japanese Minister of Defense.The move to deploy the jet to the Misawa Air Base in the Aurora Prefecture comes amid increased tensions in the region following North Korea's latest series of nuclear and ballistic missile tests. Japan hopes to increase its overall number of F-35As to 42 in the coming years as the country seeks to replace its fleet of outdated F-4 models. Each unit costs around $95million, according to the manufacturer Lockheed Martin. The F-35 remains a popular jet for countries looking to bolster their defenses. In December, the Joongang Ilbo newspaper reported that South Korea's defense chiefs plan to buy an additional 20 F-35A aircraft from the US. This follows the country's previous purchase of 40 stealth jets from Lockheed Martin in 2014.