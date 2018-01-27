SDF army
The Syrian Democratic Forces have downed a Turkish helicopter in the Syrian city of Afrin, an SDF representative told Sputnik Saturday.

Earlier this day, the SDF reported that the group's militia had downed two Turkish reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in the village of Adama, northern Syria.

The group also engaged in skirmishes with a Turkish convoy in the Chia district of Afrin and with Turkish forces, supported by the Free Syrian Army, in Qastal Ma'af.

Kurdish militia has downed two Turkish reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in the village of Adama, northern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) media center reported Saturday.

Beyond that, the media center stated that the SDF also attacked a Turkish military convoy in the Chia district, killing two Turkish soldiers.

According to the report, Turkey continues to bomb Afrin, especially the districts of Jabal Bafalon and Chia. The SDF, in their turn, are repelling the attacks of the Turkish forces, supported by the Free Syrian Army, on Qastal Ma'af, which is a strategically important point, and have managed to destroy an armored vehicle.

Turkey has been conducting the Olive Branch military operation in the Kurdish-dominated Syrian town of Afrin since January 20. The town is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is considered to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and several other countries. According to Ankara, the offensive is not aimed against the Syrian government; the latter, however, described the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.