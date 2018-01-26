"... it looks like there are a bunch of gates that really do need investigating. Like DNCgate and Clintongate and Comeygate and FBIgate and US Intelligence Agencygate and Mainstream Mediagate. Or shall we just lump them all together and call it Elephant-in-the-Haystackgate?"And so it is. A memo has been circulating in the House Intelligence Committee which, if the words of those who have seen it are to be believed, will cause the whole Russiagate hoax to implode in on itself, revealing in its place what has always been the real collusion story.
Here's what some of them have said about it:
"Just read the classified doc @HPSCI re FISA abuse. I'm calling for its immediate public release w/relevant sourced material. The public must have access ASAP! #Transparency ... Releasing this classified info doesn't compromise good sources & methods. It reveals the feds' reliance on bad sources & methods" - Rep Lee Zeldin (R-NY).I find it amazing how otherwise intelligent people have been taken in by this obvious hoax for so long. When people in power and authority, working in organisations and agencies that obviously corrupt, come out with huge and outlandish claims, but fail to back up their claims with any evidence, what should you do? Believe them? Take them on trust? If you happened to have been born yesterday, I suppose! I won't rehearse the reasons why this has been such an obvious hoax, but you can read about some of them in my previous piece, if you like.
"The allegations contained in this important intelligence document go to the very foundations of our democracy and they require an immediate release to the public in my opinion" - Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
"Earlier this morning, I examined the classified, four-page memo from @HouseIntelComm regarding the FBI, DOJ, and the so-called #RussianCollusion. To put it simply, 'WOW.' I joined the call to #ReleaseTheMemo. Americans deserve truth and transparency" - Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA).
"It is so alarming the American people have to see this" - Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).
What amazes me still further is that the congressmen calling for the release of the memo seem to have only just found out that they live in a country with a fantastically corrupt political elite and intelligence agencies. My favourite quote from a congressman relating to the memo was this:
"It's troubling. It is shocking. Part of me wishes that I didn't read it because I don't want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much" - Rep. Mark Meadows (NC).Sorry, but I laughed a very hollow laugh when I read that. Where have these people been for the last 20 years or so? Did they really still believe that their nation and its government are a shining city on a hill? A beacon of light for the world to admire? Where were they when their government ordered the bombing of Serbia lasting 78 days running? Where were they when their intelligence agencies lied to the world to start a war with Iraq which cost hundreds of thousands of lives and led to the rise of ISIS? Where were they when their government decided to destroy Libya, basically because that country was pulling itself out of the dollar? Where were they when their intelligence agencies were arming Islamist fanatics to destroy the Syrian state? Where were they when their intelligence agencies were running black sites devoted to detainment without trial and torture of alleged suspects? Where were they when their government was supporting known neo-Nazis to topple the Government in Ukraine?
Seriously, where were they?
Unfortunately, they were buried underneath the weight of their own propaganda about how good, noble and heroic their country is. They said nothing when the Neocon/Trotskyist cult that took over US foreign policy in the 1990s busied itself with either destroying other countries or changing their governments to preserve US hegemony. But now that the same trick has been tried at home, apparently they can't quite believe it.
And make no mistake, it is the same trick, and for the same reasons. During his campaign, Donald Trump kept saying that he would seek rapprochement with Russia. Regardless of your opinion of the guy generally (mine resides somewhere between 0 and 0.1 on the dial), any normal person would have rejoiced. Most people don't know just how close these two massively armed nuclear nations came to an actual shooting match back in 2016. But they did.
Well, who on Earth would not welcome the thawing of relations that Mr Trump claimed he wanted? The answer is the Neocon/Trotskyist cult that has US foreign policy in its grip, all 17 US intelligence agencies, the Republican and Democrat parties, and the entirety of the US mainstream media.
The pathetic and often monumentally ignorant persons within these groups preferred to risk nuclear war with Russia, rather than sitting down and finding common ground. Anyone paying attention to the demonisation and lies that these psychopaths told about Russia for the past few years would have seen that this meant they were determined to stop that rapprochement at all costs - even if it meant plotting a coup against a presidential candidate, or a sitting President.
And so when Mr Trump even dared to suggest the unsuggestable - the heresy of heresies - the NeoTrots and their poodles blew a fuse and decided he must be taken down. They didn't care very much about his domestic policy. It was the challenge his suggestion represented to America's claim to world hegemony that they couldn't accept.
You might say that they've been unsuccessful, in so much as they've failed to take him down. Unfortunately, that's not the case. Even though their attempted coup directed against the President has so far failed, their unceasing lies and propaganda have meant that it is now absolutely impossible for any US politician to do what Donald Trump said he wanted to do. They have willfully taken us into a new and completely needless Cold War - even more dangerous than the first - and have tied the hands of anyone who might get an idea of pursuing peace. As far as they are concerned, this is a pretty successful outcome.
The lie and the hoax is about to be exposed, but will it change US foreign policy? Will there be an apology to the Russians for the constant barrage of propaganda, lies and accusations against them that are about to be exposed as a sham? Not a chance on either count. Most probably there'll be a mighty hullaballoo, followed by a few prosecutions, and then it'll be quietly forgotten as we get back to business as usual. Back to the business of the new Cold War against a foe that will continue to be demonised, long after the charges against it have been proven to be utterly false.
Comment: These are the chilling results of a nation hijacked by a minority ideology because Americans are too complacent to pay attention, engage their (dwindling) rights and remember that 'a government of the people, by the people, for the people' needs to be front and center, honored and exercised, or it quickly disappears.