The head of Italy's ultra-nationalist Lega Nord party has promised to clean up the "mess" and kick hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants out of the country if he is elected prime minister in the upcoming general election.The 2018 Italian general election is due to take place on March 4, after the country's Parliament was dissolved by President Sergio Mattarella in late December. The leader of Italy's traditional far-right 'Lega Nord' party hopes that his 'Italians first' slogan will sway enough voters to land him in office. Salvini is betting on Italians' anti-migrant sentiments to bring him to power as part of a center-right alliance led by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!).By the end of his time in office, Salvini pledges to expel 500,000 illegal migrants out of more than 600,000 refugees who arrived in Italy over the past four years.blaming his political opponents for "betraying" their people and selling off Italian companies to foreign multinationals.he noted, adding that principles of the "constitution come before those of Brussels and Berlin."he stated . Salvini is an ardent supporter of Donald Trump's 'America First' policy and hopes that his party can ride the wave of anti-migrant discontent to eventually steer Italian politics in the new direction.Following Trump's somewhat unexpected victory in the US elections, a number of anti-immigrant political parties in Europe have shot to unprecedented prominence. The leader of the National Front, the right-wing populist party in France, Marine Le Pen, came in second place during the presidential election in the country last year. The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party also made big gains and entered parliament for the first time in its history with 12.6 percent of the vote in the German election.